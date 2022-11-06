Former WBO World welterweight title contender Michael Jennings – who fought Puerto Rican great Miguel Cotto at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2009 – trains Leighton and his younger brother Nelson at his Chorley gym.

The young boxer has been on the rise in the past year with success at junior tournaments up and down the country.

This form saw him given the captaincy of the England team at the 2022 Junior European Championships in Montesilvano which took place last month.

This feat was also achieved by his older brother, William in 2015, where he captained the country to the same tournament, winning silver.

Leighton said: “It was some experience over there in Italy and to be team captain and captain the country is a pleasure.

“Obviously it was not very nice taking silver in the final but to get beat in the flip of a coin by a reigning European champion isn’t a bad achievement in a European final.”

He and younger brother Nelson train together at Jennings Gym in Coppull most of the week, travelling all the way from Morecambe, sacrificing time and money to have a future in the sport.

He said: “We help each other, we are very close brothers and there is nothing we wouldn’t do for each other.

“To travel to Chorley twice-a-day takes it out of you, on the weekends, I have a little bit of a rest and do a little bit of training.”

Both brothers are coached by Jennings and his brother Dave, with Michael praising Leighton’s “natural talent”.

The 45-year-old said: “He’s a great kid, when people ask you questions about how are they so good and it’s because of his work ethic that he is so good.

“I think he can go as far as he wants to as long as he keeps doing what he’s doing and dedicates himself as he has, he can go all the way.”