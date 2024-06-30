Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Morecambe Golf Club's Oliver Hirst-Greenham has been selected to represent England at the European Nations Cup for Golfers with Disability in Germany this July.

Morecambe-born Oliver, who won the English Open at only the second attempt last year, will fly out to Dusseldorf as part of a four-man team to contest the Nations Cup from July 18-20.

The 39-year-old is in his second season on the European Disabled Golf Association tour and has qualified for the England team on account of his world ranking – currently 35th, though he has peaked at 16th.

Oliver Hirst-Greenham of Morecambe will represent England in the European Nations' Cup for golfers with a disability

Oliver plays with congenital hip dysplasia, having been born with shallow hip sockets, resulting in underdeveloped muscles and tendons.

“When you think how important the hips are in the golf swing, it's a big issue,” Oliver told the Visitor. “But I started playing when I was around 12 and have loved golf ever since.

“There is surgery you can have, which involves breaking the hips above and below the sockets, then inserting bolts and screws. It isn't something I want to do yet.

“But I do have to manage the pain on the course. I should take more painkillers but a full dose would affect my focus while I'm playing.”

The Nations Cup is a rare opportunity for Oliver to compete overseas due to his commitments at home and funding issues. He explained: “I work full-time as a carer for a family friend, who I really love.

“I did play abroad for the first time in a DP World Tour event in Singapore last year but I got heatstroke and couldn't hold the clubs.

“But I rehydrated, went out like a caged lion the next day and did really well. It was a great experience and we got the full Tour treatment.

“There are events all over the world but basically I only do UK ones because I'm not sponsored. The top players in the world have full sponsorship. They get the best coaches and play all year round.

“I play twice a week and it's very difficult to get sponsorship in the UK. I am well supported by Heysham Golf Club, who are giving me membership to raise awareness around disability golf.”

Oliver also raises awareness as a member of the Broken Playaz – find out more at brokenplayaz.com.