​More Thai boxing successes for family-run Preston gym

The gym, started by Alice and Tommy Johnson, is flourishing in top-level competitions across the UK.

In Southport, Vinnie Crawley, 7, Binyameen Holmes, 10, and Jack Cartwright, 13, represented the juniors. Anthony Creighton, Charlie Atkinson, Billy Wharton and Eleanor Fellows represented the adults.

The team walked away with five wins, two losses, and memories that will last a lifetime.

New British champion Eleanor Fellows (centre) with head coaches Alice and Tommy Johnson

Highlights included Fellows, having only trained for one year, win the ISKA British title with a third-round TKO.

Jack Cartwright was unfortunate in his title fight with the judges scorecards not favouring him. Nevertheless the result will not prevent him from achieving his dream of becoming a world champion.

Johnsons has come a long way in such a short period of time.

Along with all the facilities comes a wealth of knowledge, with Johnsons now having several highly qualified coaches not just for adults but also juniors, male and female.

The gym regularly holds inter-clubs where other gyms attend a day event and fighters get paired for a friendly fight at their respected ages, weight and experience.

Seminars have been held with world-class fighters from all over the world, including 17-time world champion Iman Barlow, and, last year, Nong-O, multiple-time Thai champion.