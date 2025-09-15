Michael Walling leads Garstang to cup success in rain-affected final

Blackpool v Garstang. Michael Walling for Garstang.

​Garstang are the 40 Over Cup winners – although Sunday’s grand final was ruined somewhat by the weather.

​Rain in the afternoon on Sunday meant the match at the Riverside was reduced to 16 overs per side.

It was the hosts who won the toss and soon had the visitors in trouble after they were asked to bat first.

None of the top five batters could reach double figures as Australian overseas ace Cory Cater (3-15) produced a devastating opening burst to help reduce Leyland to 39-5.

Aussie all-rounder Ned Patterson bludgeoned 40 off 23 deliveries, including five fours and one six, as Leyland eventually closed on 105-9.

In reply, Michael Walling wasted no time as he struck a quick-fire unbeaten half-century to lead Garstang to victory by eight wickets

He was ably assisted by Jake Linnot, who hit 32 off 27 balls, 18 of his runs came in sixes.

If the rain badly affected Leyland’s chances in the final, it did come to their aid the day before on the final day of the league season to ensure their status as a Northern Premier League Division One club.

Needing just two points to secure their safety, they were awarded four points after their match at Longridge was abandoned.

The home side too have survived after second-bottom Fulwood & Broughton’s fixture against Netherfield was called off without a ball being bowled.

Longridge's Joshua Mullin had hit a fine 75 as the hosts closed on 189-7. Will Smith was the pick of the bowlers with 4-64.

Leyland had reached 35-1 when the rain brought a premature end to proceedings.

Apart from one over in Garstang’s game at home to Fleetwood, there was no play in any of the other games.

It means Kendal, who were already crowned champions, finish 14 points clear at the top with the Riversiders in second. Fleetwood and F&B are relegated.