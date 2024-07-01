Matthew Timms bowled Vernon Carus to superb victory at Penrith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A superb six-wicket haul from Matthew Timms set Vernon Carus on the way to victory at Penrith in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield on Saturday.

​His figures of 6-54 restricted the hosts to 173 all out despite Greg Cameron’s fine 73.

In reply, an opening century partnership between Ian Dunn (75 not out) and Blake Davies (43) put Penrith on the back foot.

Although they then took four wickets, Dunn held firm. His knock came off 98 balls and included nine boundaries.

Vernon Carus bowler Matthew Timms.

Elsewhere, Great Eccleston got the better of Penwortham at Hall Lane in a rain-affected encounter.

The home side posted 175-7 off 31 overs thanks to Mohammed Fazil’s unbeaten half-century which included six boundaries and a maximum.

He was ably supported by Alexander Rhodes (33) and Mohamed Nadeem (32). Ashley Billington and Ryan Roberts each took two wickets.

Requiring a reduced target of 168 from 28 overs, Pen were bowled out for 124 with Mohamed Nadeem (4-46) and Alexander Rhodes (3-48) doing the damage with the ball. Skipper Robbie Sumner top scored with 37.

Eccleston will rue the weather after they were prevented from attempting to chase down Preston’s meagre total of 81 all out. Nick Fowler was the pick of the bowlers with 4-25.