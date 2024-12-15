Lymm 49, Preston Grasshoppers 42: Hoppers defeated despite improved display

​It was a much-improved performance from Preston Grasshoppers, however they only brought one point back from Lymm with a 42-29 loss.

After a poor performance against Hull Ionians, where Hoppers failed to put a point on the board, they were hoping to bounce back, and pick up their first win in four games.

And they started off the better side, grabbing two tries in the opening 15 minutes.

Izaak Gosling secured the first, capitalising on a Lymm error as the ball landed into his hands, before bursting over into the corner.

Jenson Hamilton got the second, as Rob Willetts made a storming break before offoading to the full back who pierced through. And Gosling, who was on kicking duties for the injured Greg Smith, secured his first conversion.

Lymm responded with two tries in quick succession, the first a well worked try between Patrick Jennings and Samuel Wadsworth, with two excellent runs seeing them beat the defence around the outside, before the latter scored.

And three minutes later, Joshua Hadland powered his way over, with Hoppers struggling to bring him down, and after two clean conversions from Jack Reynolds they had the lead.

As half-time approached Lymm grabbed a third, despite Hoppers putting more pressure on, as hooker Rob Makin dotted down off the maul.

Preston Grasshoppers were beaten at Lymm (photo: Mike Craig)

Early on in the second half, Seb Kelly was shown a yellow, and Hoppers were straight back in

the game.

They were awarded a penalty try as the maul collapsed as it headed towards the line, and Lymm were down to 13 with Rhys Lilly deemed to be at fault.

Hoppers were then shown a yellow when captain Scott Richardson was called for a high tackle.

But Hoppers would secure their bonus point first, Willetts made another great run to get the side close, before a few drives eventually saw Max Loboda power over.

Lymm grabbed their bonus point with an excellent try that saw quick hands beat the defence eventually, finding Nathan Beesley who flew over for a two-point lead.

With five minutes remaining, Hoppers took back the lead with an excellent Sammy Russell penalty finding its way over.

But Lymm spoiled Hoppers party, with two tries in the closing five minutes, the first from Wadsworth who sprinted 50 metres into the corner.

And the last came at the death as Morris found just enough space to make Hoppers pay, denying them a losing bonus point as Lymm ran out 42-29 winners.

