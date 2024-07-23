Luke Platt and Joshua Mullin ensured Longridge got the better of Netherfield in the Northern League
The hosts lost the toss and were inserted into bat, but they found the conditions to their liking.
Half-centuries from Joshua Mullin (56) and Luke Platt (67 not out) enabled the home side to post 251-4.
They were ably supported by Taariq Chiecktey (31), Zac Christie (40) and Tom Turner (44 not out).
In reply, the visitors had reached 186-6 when they rain intervened after 40 overs giving Longridge a winning draw. John Huck and Riley Vernon both hit fifties, while Ian Simpson took 3-16.
Leyland’s match at Blackpool was ultimately abandoned at Stanley Park with the home side’s reply cut short by the weather at 48-1.
The visitors had earlier batted first and posted 161-8 off their allotted 50 overs.
Skipper Karl Cross top scored with 49 while Matthew Grindley took 3-56.
It was a similar story at Broadwater as leaders Fleetwood were put under the cosh by Fulwood & Broughton.
The visitors batted first and accumulated 2015 all out with Ben Rosbottom hitting a superb 84, including seven fours and three sixes, while Simon Kerrigan scored 31. James Amor took 5-46.
In reply, Fleetwood were reduced to 31-3 when the rains came.
Bottom side Mawdesley suffered a losing draw at home to Settle in another rain-affected encounter.
The visitors batted first and were able to post 164 all out thanks largely down to some late order hitting by skipper William Davidson who hit 46 off 31 deliveries including three fours and as many sixes.
Christopher Andrews (37) and Dominic Hendricks (40 not out) were the main contributors to the hosts’ 102-6.