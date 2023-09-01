Longridge target defence of their Lancashire Cup crown

Luke Platt’s men head to Old Trafford on Sunday – looking to defend their Lancashire Cup crown when they face Northern.

The men from Chipping Road enjoyed arguably the finest moment in their history last year when they lifted the county cup at Lancashire HQ by beating Ormskirk.

Incredibly they have won through to the showpiece match of the competition once again and are bidding to become only the fourth club to defend the title.

Longridge celebrate with the county cup (photo: Lancashire Cricket Foundation)

Despite being the reigning holders, vice-captain Zac Christie believes he and his team-mates head into the game, on paper, as firm underdogs against the Liverpool Competition outfit

However, he believes the experience they gained from last year’s glorious day could tip the balance in their favour.

"Last year was a great day for the club,” said Christie. “It was the first time the club had ever been to anything like that, playing at Old Trafford. We are doing the same thing as last year, staying there the night before. We have great memories from last year.

"It’s a very similar team we are taking, there are only one or two differences so we have that experience of playing there. We probably feel a lot more comfortable going to Old Trafford, we won’t feel quite as overawed as we were last year.

"Despite that, we are still massive underdogs. Yes, we won it last year and it's our trophy but I don’t think there will be many people backing us to win.

"Obviously, by reaching the final, we have proven that last season was not a one-off and that we are a team capable of repeating what happened last year.”

Northern, who are currently third in the Liverpool Competition, have already beaten Longridge twice this season – in the ECB National Knockout competition and the National T20 cup.

"We just fell short in the T20 match in rain-affected game,” said Christie. “We only fell two runs short so we can take some confidence into it.

"We have seen everything that they are about but we know they they are very good team so it’s going to be difficult for us.”

​Fixtures: Northern League – ​Longridge v Garstang, Eccleston v Kendal, Fleetwood v Chorley, Fulwood & Broughton v St Annes, Leyland v Blackpool, Netherfield v Penrith.