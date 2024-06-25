​Longridge produce complete performance to defeat rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longridge took the honours on derby day in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Luke Platt’s men got the better of neighbours Garstang by seven wickets at Newsham Memorial Ground.

It was the visitors who batted first after winning the toss and they were able to post a challenging 190 all out.

Tom Higson (44) and pro Imran Butt (50) put on 65 for the second wicket. Higson was particularly dashing, his knock came at almost a run-a-ball and included two sixes.

Jake Durnell took four wickets while Jacob Procter claimed three scalps.

In reply, the home side eased to victory with nine balls to spare.

A 47-ball 56, including 11 boundaries, from Tariq Chiecktey set them on their way.

And a fine unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 65 between Platt (40) and Rob Hollinghurst (48) ensured victory.

An all-round fine team effort from Leyland against Fulwood & Broughton at Fox Lane saw them move to second in the table.

​The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a competitive 167-8 off their allotted 50 overs.

Kurtis Watson’s circumspect unbeaten half-century was the backbone of the innings and was able assisted by knocks of 33 and 32 from skipper Karl Cross and professional Ross Bretherton respectively.

Khalil Patel was the pick of F&B’s bowling attack as he took a superb 6-41.

However, the visitors never looked like of overhauling Leyland’s total in reply as they were dismissed for 85.

Bretherton returned figures of 3-33, while Andrew Jacques took 3-24. Matt Smith top scored for F&B with 29.

Elsewhere, Blackpool enjoyed a thumping 173-run win over Settle at Stanley Park and Netherfield got the better of struggling St Annes by five wickets at Parkside Road.