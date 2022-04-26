Longridge CC skipper looks for a return to normality

The pandemic made it a tough couple of years for all sports’ governing bodies in trying to find ways of keeping their respective shows on the road.

In cricket’s case, 2020 meant a truncated season which saw the Northern Premier Cricket League and Moore and Smalley Palace Shield put on ice for a year.

Instead, teams from both competitions played a one-off cup event before a return to separate tournaments last year.

Longridge CC's Luke Platt gained his first Northern Premier Cricket League win last weekend

Nevertheless, both years were played against a backdrop of new rules and guidance for clubs and players on and off the pitch.

Those ranged from socially-distanced field placings and wicket celebrations to the cleaning of hands every six overs.

The traditional cricket tea was also placed at risk though, most significantly for players, the use of changing rooms and shower facilities were also limited.

Platt, whose reign as first XI skipper began with victory at Lancaster last weekend, said: “That’s what lads are most looking forward to, having a shower!

“I think it was the middle of last season when we managed to start getting back in the changing room if it rained.

“It had had an effect on the pitch as lads were turning up and having to stay outside, so we couldn’t prepare properly.

“Some of our lads had even said they were sick of it and were stopping playing until the rules got back to normal.

“As a player, the last couple of years were so difficult so I can’t imagine what it was like for the captains.

“However, we’ve got a full fixture list this year with the cups and National Knockout, which we do take seriously.

“We enjoy our season and want to play as much cricket as we can because it’s a short summer and a long winter.

“We’ve got a tough schedule with Saturday and Sunday matches for the first six or seven weeks, potentially more if we win the cup games.