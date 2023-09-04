​Longridge can’t repeat Lancashire Cup success, while Garstang beaten by Blackpool in 40 Over cup final

​Luke Platt’s men were bidding for back-to-back successes after winning the competition last year.

However, there was to be no repeat of their 2022 glory at Lancashire HQ as their opponents ran out convincing winners.

Having elected to bowl first, Longridge were made to toil in the field as the Liverpool Competition outfit accumulated a whopping 268-3 off their 45 overs.

Match action from Longridge's Lancashire Cup final clash against Northern (photo: Lancashire Cricket Board)

Chris Laker and Liam Grey put on 112 for the first wicket before the former perished for 54.

Grey was joined at the crease by Tyler McGladdery who struck 52 of 54 balls although he only hit four boundaries.

His partner went on to finish unbeaten on 118, finding the boundary rope 11 times as well as clearing it once.

Set such a daunting target, Longridge got off to the worst possible start as Tom Howarth was out first ball.

They quickly slipped to 30-5 and although Matthew de Villiers hit a fine half-century, no other batsman bar Tom Turner (27) could support him as they were bowled out for 112. Tomas Sephton and Laker took three wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Garstang’s hopes of ending the season with some silverware ended on Sunday as they were beaten by Blackpool at the Riverside in the 40 Over Cup.

The hosts looked to have given themselves a great opportunity after posting 248-8.

Michael Walling struck 55 and Matthew Crowther weighed-in with 64, while some fireworks from Ian Walling, who struck five sixes in a 22-ball knock of 42, handed Blackpool what looked to be a difficult run chase.

However, they chased down the target with ease thanks to a superb 200-run third-wicket partnership between Josh Boyne and Shivam Chaudhary.

They remained unbeaten with Boyne hitting a superb century, including 10 fours and four sixes. Chaudhary was 97 not out but he too cleared the boundary rope on four occasions.