Listed Stand Cup the feature race at Chester

Chester races

The action on the Roodee gets underway at 1.30pm and concludes at 4.55pm. Ground conditions at the track are currently Good, Good to Soft in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the action with our runner-by-runner guide. Check out OLBG for more tips.

1.30pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Noteable shaped well on debut when fourth for Tom Dascombe and is one to note along with Zulu Tracker who was fifth on his first run. However, preference is for Scarlet Dancer. He shaped with promise when third at Musselburgh last time out and is should step forward again.

Selection: Scarlet Dancer

2.00pm Listed Stand Cup Stakes (1m 4f)

The returning Wells Farhh Go has an excellent CV and he has to be deeply respected along with Throne Hall who finished a good second in a competitive handicap at York. Alounak is a regular in competitive handicaps and finished an excellent third in the Ebor last time out. However, preference is for Alignak. He won this race 12 months ago and whilst he has not been seen since, he makes plenty of appeal on paper.

Selection: Alignak

2.35pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Mancini sets a good standard on his fourth at Chester last time out, whilst Hochfeld is a former course and distance winner. However, preference is for Au Clair De Lune. The four-year-old is improving with every run and may be suited by this track.

Selection: Au Clair De Lune

3.10pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

A fascinating event. Catch Cunningham was a good third at Beverley last time out, whilst Little Miss Dynamo continues to improve with every run. However, Instinctive Move is taken to land this event. A fine fourth in a competitive handicap at York last time out, a reproduction of that effort would make him hard to beat.

Selection: Instinctive Move

3.50pm Mental Health UK Handicap (6f)

Brian The Snail, Harmony Lil, Gabrial The Devil and Abate are all leading contenders if they put their best foot forward. However, top-weight Major Jumbo is the class act in the field. A course and distance winner, he has been arguably disappointing in two competitive handicaps this term, but this represents a marked drop in grade.

Selection: Major Jumbo

4.25pm Handicap (1m 2f)

The progressive Victory Chime returned to form with a good second last time out and is towards the top of the shortlist along with course and distance winner Restorer, King Ottokar and Palavecino. However, Dark Pine is better than he has showed on his last two starts and is a danger if returning to the form which saw him score at Chester in May.

Selection: Dark Pine

4.55pm Handicap (1m 2f)

The course and distance winner Bit Of A Quirke is a danger along with last time out winner Little Ted. Tundra finished a good second at Ffos Las and also warrants a mention along with Widaad who filled the runner-up spot at Chelmsford last time out and is taken to go one better in the finale.