Leyland professional Kerwin Mungroo is hoping to derail derby rivals Chorley's title bid

​The South African fast bowler heads to Windsor Park for a derby clash against neighbours Chorley.

And James Rounding’s men will be looking to throw a spanner in the works of their arch-rivals’ Northern Premier League title bid.

Chorley currently lead the way at the top of the table – 10 points clear of second-placed Longridge.

They have collected eight wins from their opening 10 games with only one defeat.

Leyland’s start has not been quite as dazzling and they currently sit in eight spot after winning four, but losing five.

Bowling pro Mungroo – who stands at 6ft 6in tall – has taken 26 wickets so far at an average of 26.65.

With his pace and bounce, the South African is certainly capable of dismissing a team cheaply and the leaders will certainly have to be alert to his threat this weekend.

Leyland's South African fast bowler Kerwin Mungroo

"I was told that it was a derby game before – I didn’t actually know,” said Mungroo, who has a best of 7-21 this summer.

"Chorley have been playing well and it is a big game, but the challenge for our guys is to just play to their potential and try to forget that it's a derby.

"A lot of times you can focus on a team’s strengths and weaknesses, and we end up playing below par.

"I just want our guys to just play well and if we do play well then we will definitely capable of beating Chorley.”

Leyland will go into the encounter boosted by the fact that they have already beaten Chorley this season – twice.

Those wins came in the T20 Cup and which ultimately saw Leyland win through to finals day.

Mungroo said: "We can go into the game thinking, ‘Yeah we have beaten them’.

