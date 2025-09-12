​Leyland eye relegation relief followed by cup final glory

Leyland Cricket Club captain David Makinson

​Leyland face two challenges at different ends of the spectrum on the final weekend of the Northern Premier Cricket League season.

​Karl Cross’s men require two points against relegation rivals Longridge at Chipping Road to guarantee their status as a Division One club for next year.

The men from Fox Lane are 11 points clear of second-bottom Fulwood & Broughton who are nine points behind Longridge.

F&B head to Netherfield this weekend knowing that they must win and hope either Longridge or Leyland are heavily beaten.

However, at no point this season have Leyland failed to pick up bonus points in their league games and so relegation for them would appear to be unlikely.

But head coach David Makinson is eager to see his men round the league campaign off in style, especially as it will set them up for glory a day later when they face Garstang in the final of the 40 Over Cup at the Riverside.

One fly in the ointment is the weather forecast, though, which is predicting heavy rain across Lancashire over the weekend.

"The forecast is not great is it?” said Makinson. “But they get it wrong sometimes so you never know.

"Basically, we need two points to stay up, so if it's rained off then we’re safe but you don't really want to do it that way, it’s the last game of the season – you want to have a game of cricket.

"There is quite a lot on the match – Longridge need to win although a lot depends on what Fulwood & Broughton are doing at Netherfield.

"If they don’t beat Netherfield then we’re both going to be safe.”

On Sunday, Leyland face a stiff test against Garstang, who are currently second in the table.

They defeated Cross’s men both home and away in the league this season, although the 40 over format presents a different challenge.

"They outplayed us twice to be honest in the league,” Makinson added. “We played them a few week ago in the league at home.

"Their pro Sumit Raikar and the Australian lad Cory Cater shared all 10 wickets.

"Hopefully, we can perform a bit better in the final.”

Meanwhile, Makinson says talented teenage all-rounder ​Luke Hands has been a huge miss for Leyland over the past month.

But head ​coach David Makinson admits he feels great pride after watching the 16-year-old make his debut for Lancashire.

Hands has played five times for Red Rose in the Metro Bank One Day Cup – a signal of just how much the Old Trafford hierarchy rate him.

Unfortunately, Lancashire’s gain is Leyland’s loss and he will be missing from this weekend’s matches as he is due to feature for Lancashire Under-18s.

“It’s great to see,” said Makinson. “It’s what you want to see – young lads progressing. We’ve had a few others over the last few years who have progressed through the ranks.

“It doesn’t help our cause on a Saturday afternoon but we’re really pleased to see where he’s at with Lancashire and he’s played for England Under-19s also.

“It’s a great accolade, a great achievement for him considering he’s only 16.”

