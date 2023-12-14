Leyland Barracudas second year Micro Finals

Leyland Barracudas Micro Team 2023. Photo: Elaine Fitch Club President

Each year they enter two teams into the North West Micro League which is part of a national swim league for young swimmers aged from 9-12 years. Winners of each region go through to the national final and this year the Barracudas ‘A’ team qualified as winners of the top division in the North West region. The 35 strong team will travel down to Corby, Northants on Sunday November 26 to compete against the winners of each of the other regions. Competition will be stiff as most of the finalists are large city teams so for a small town club to reach the final is a major achievement and a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved. Team Manager, Simon Welsby, said he is immensely proud of all the team and excited for the final.

Swimmer Thomas Owens broke the record for 9yrs Butterfly at last year’s final and as ‘Top Boy’ in the North West League this season he is looking forward to competing again as part of the Barracudas team and seeing if he can better his performance. Barracudas Head Coach, Ste Davison, said he was delighted with the progress swimmers have been making over recent months and said it was a great experience for these young swimmers to be competing as part of a team in a national final.

The team were joined at their final training session on Tuesday November 21 by South Ribble Mayor Cllr Chris Lomax and Mayoress, Mrs Kim Lomax together with Liz Lynch from Perfect Recruitment who was one of several local businesses who have supported the team kit for the final.