legendary former Lancashire and England cricketer-turned commentator David Lloyd dazzled with the bat on his debut for Lancashire Over-70s

National treasure David Lloyd turned back the clock in his first appearance for Lancashire Over-70s on Thursday at Leyland Cricket Club.

The former England opening batsman – who played nine Tests for his country in the 1970s – hit an unbeaten 87 to help the Red Rose close on 182-3 against Staffordshire.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to secure victory for the hosts as a fine second-wicket partnership between John Shaw (73 not out) and Mick Womble (87) ensured the visitors eased to victory by eight wickets.

Despite the defeat, Lloyd – who also bowled two overs – was thrilled to pull on the famous Red Rose again.

Former Lancashire and England cricketer turned commentator David Lloyd made an appearance for Lancashire Over 70s against Staffordshire at Leyland Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It’s more than 40 years since Lloyd played his final game for Lancashire where he played with distinction for 17 years, making almost 400 First Class appearances, scoring nearly 20,000 runs.

But he showed that he has lost none of his class as he struck 15 boundaries in his 107-ball knock.

“I was absolutely thrilled,” Lloyd told the BBC. “It was great, having not played for a long, long time or even thought about playing for a long, long time.

"Everbody made me feel welcome but I will tell you this, out there in the middle – there was a bit going on. They were serious (about winning)

"It sort of kicks-in when you get out there in the middle – right it’s down to business. You see what it’s like, you test out the bowlers, test out the pitch – you try to work it out so it all kicks-in.

"I did think I was going to get a hundred. I thought, ‘Right I am going to hit one into those trees’.

"But it kept hitting the bottom of the bat.”

The Over-70s next match is next week against Cheshire at Formby and Lloyd revealed he is keen to play again.

"I want to play, I’ve got the taste,” he added.

