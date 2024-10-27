Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston Grasshoppers fell just short after putting in an excellent display against National Two North title favourites Leeds Tykes on Saturday.

They brought two well-deserved bonus points back with them, but were left questioning what might have been.

Leeds were many people’s overwhelming favourites, having not lost at home in more than a year, but Hoppers were coming off an impressive win against Hull.

They made the better start, scoring after just seven minutes as Harry Holden dotted down following a trademark driving maul.

Preston Grasshoppers lost narrowly at Leeds Tykes (photo: Mike Craig)

Tykes replied 15 minutes in, when Oliver Williams cut straight through the defence to level the game up.

Hoppers hit back as Tom Guest crashed over after an excellent Ewan Naylor run took them to the line.

Nevertheless, Leeds levelled on 25 minutes as Matt Burke was sent over to make the score 14-14.

They then went ahead for the first time as winger Eliah Chitiyo found himself with just enough space to run through and score.

Trailing 21-14, Hoppers threatened as half-time loomed with Leeds’ Jacob Brady shown a yellow after tackling a player off the ball.

The visitors made the most of the man advantage, Holden grabbing his 12th try of the season, but a missed conversion meant they were 21-19 behind at the break.

Hoppers came out flying in the second half, Jacob Browne’s converted try giving them the lead and a try bonus point.

Leeds hit back as Chitiyo and Harry Whitfield both crossed for tries to put them 35-26 ahead.

A penalty with five minutes left brought Hoppers to within six points but their late attempts at causing an upset fell short.