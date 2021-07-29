Lancaster rower Polly Swann still proud despite finishing outside the medals at Olympics

Together with her partner Helen Glover, the 33-year-old was unable to add to the silver she won in Rio.

The GB pair recorded a time of 6:54.96 more than two seconds slower than the Canadian pair Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer, who won bronze.

It was the New Zealand team of Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler who won gold in a time of 6:50.19, which was over a second quicker than silver medal winners Elena Oriabinskaia and Vasilisa Stepanova of Russia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polly Swann, front, and Helen Glover look dejected after missing out on a medal

Two-time gold medal winner Helen Glover had retired after the last Games and has become a mother, while qualified doctor Swann answered the call of her country this time last year during the Covid-19 pandemic by working in a hospital.

She said: "For Helen, she was looking after three kids. For me, I was working in a hospital a year ago today," said Swann.

"I don't think there's many people in the Olympic athlete set-up that can say these things and be in a final.

"We certainly fought our all to try and get onto that podium. I can't fault our determination for that, and more so the way that we fought every day in training."

Glover, who gave birth to twins Kit and Willow last year, is the first mother to make the nation's Olympic rowing team. She and her husband, television presenter Steve Backshall, had son Logan in 2019.

Her comeback began last March, when the Tokyo Games were postponed for 12 months until this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For both of us, this has felt more like a journey than anything we've done. We even look to the route of getting to the start line and how many crews fall to the wayside," said Glover.

"You can never say that a place in the final isn't exciting.

"The last year for both of us is one we're going to look back on and I think when you're caught up in the moment of it and the day-to-day grind of only having one year, it feels so immediate."