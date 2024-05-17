Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England Test captain Ben Stokes took two wickets for Durham against Lancashire as Blackpool CC staged his first Vitality County Championship appearance for two years.

Stokes took his first wickets of the summer, dismissing Josh Bohannon and Tom Bruce as he finished with figures of 2-70 from 17 overs.

However, a Keaton Jennings century helped Lancashire to 350-9 at the close on day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stokes made his first breakthrough as Lancashire were going well on 163-1, luring Bohannon (39) into a taking on a short delivery that the batsman top-edged into the hands of Callum Parkinson.

England Test captain Ben Stokes took two wickets for Durham against Lancashire at Blackpool CC Picture: Daniel Martino

The wicket started a determined Durham fightback after openers Jennings and Luke Wells had earlier posted 87.

Wells was first to go, edging Matthew Potts to slip for 29, before Jennings and Bohannon combined to add a further 76 and steer the hosts into a strong position.

Stokes, who had struggled for a consistent line and length in his first two pre-lunch spells and kicked the turf in frustration at times, struck with the first ball of his ninth over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings struck a century against Durham on day one at Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

Home skipper Jennings produced a brilliant century off 137 balls, including 15 fours, but the Durham attack continued to make inroads.

Paul Coughlin had George Bell (8) caught behind before Parkinson took the key wicket of Jennings, caught at mid-on attempting to hit over the top for 115.

Potts was finally rewarded for a fine afternoon spell when George Balderson (14) edged behind to leave Lancashire 255-5.

Bruce pushed the score on with a careful and determined innings, and was going along nicely on 46 until Stokes struck again in a faster, more accurate fourth spell after tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sent in a short delivery that found a leading edge, with the ball ballooning gently back to the bowler.

Ben Raine backed up that breakthrough with the next three wickets to even up the day, having Tom Aspinwall (2) caught at slip, Matty Hurst (20) brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson and Will Williams (9) trapped LBW.