Lancashire narrowly miss out on County Championship success as Warwickshire claim 2021 title

The Red Rose were watching on nervously from Emirates Old Trafford after edging a nail-biter against Hampshire on Thursday evening to give themselves a chance of a first title since 2011.

However, they were powerless to prevent the silverware being torn from their grasp at Edgbaston.

Liam Norwell dismissed Jack Brooks just before 4.30pm on Friday afternoon to seal a 118-run win and, with it, Warwickshire’s first championship triumph since 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dane Vilas had led Lancashire to a nervy win against Hampshire on Thursday

Skipper Will Rhodes made a competitive declaration after little more than an hour’s play in order to give his side 79 overs to take all 10 wickets, inviting Somerset to chase down 273 at a required rate of 3.45.

With the Division One title on the line, Warwickshire were not to be denied in the field as they dismissed the visitors for 154 in 52 overs.

Spinner Danny Briggs got the ball rolling with the only wicket to fall before lunch, dismissing Tom Lammonby with the fourth delivery of his only over, before the seamers took over.

England star Chris Woakes, whose participation in the match had been negotiated with the national side, claimed 3-39.

Craig Miles took his share of the burden with 3-26 before Norwell applied the finishing touch.

Rob Yates had earlier celebrated his fourth century of the campaign, finishing 132 not out in his side’s second innings score of 294-3 which gave them the chance to secure the title.

In finishing second, Lancashire now have the chance to make amends against Warwickshire when the two teams meet over five days at Lord’s in the second Bob Willis Trophy final, starting on Tuesday.