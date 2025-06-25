Lancashire hoping to break Old Trafford record for England V India

Emirates Old Trafford | Lancashire cricket

Lancashire are hopeful of breaking an attendance record when they host England Women’s meeting with India next month.

The Vitality IT20 meeting between the two sides on July 9 (6.30pm start) will mark Emirates Old Trafford’s first women’s international match in over a decade.

So far, almost 7,500 tickets have been sold for the occasion, but the venue has its sights set on a higher figure.

The current record crowd for a women’s international in the north of England is 9,146, which came at Headingley, but the Red Rose are looking to better that in a fortnight’s time.

Discussing the prospect of representing England at her home ground, Lancashire bowler Kate Cross said: “As a venue, Emirates Old Trafford means so much to me and holds a lot of special memories. I know that all of the girls will really enjoy playing there.

“I think it is also really exciting that the club are trying to create history and break the attendance record for a women’s international held in the north. It would be great to take that honour from Headingley and I hope we can see a fantastic crowd at Emirates Old Trafford on the day.”

Meanwhile, club president Dame Sarah Storey added: “I am excited to attend the match with my family, who all love watching and being inspired by live sport and the game of cricket has something for everyone.

“I really hope as many people as possible can join us and, in particular, I can’t recommend enough a visit to Emirates Old Trafford for young families. It is truly amazing to see children inspired by live events and the atmosphere at international events like these is always extra special, making for a great day out.”

Tickets are available HERE, with adult prices starting at £13 and juniors starting at £5.