Josh Tolley’s telling contributions have aided Euxton’s title bid

Josh Tolley, right, has impressed at Euxton (photo: Norden CC)

Josh Tolley could prove to be the signing of the summer if Euxton maintain their march towards promotion in the Northern Premier League Division Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Chorley-born ace returned to his boyhood club this year after a decade playing in the Central Lancashire League for Crompton initially before moving to Norden.

Having turned out for Lancashire seconds and played minor counties for Cumberland in his younger days, Tolley decided the time was right to return to his roots at the age of 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His presence has certainly been felt this season for the men from Balshaw Park as they aim to secure a place in the NPL Division One for next season.

Currently, they sit second in the table but level on points with leaders St Annes after victory over Thornton Cleveleys last weekend.

Impressive with the bat all summer – he is the second highest run scorer in the division and boasts more than 1,000 runs in all competitions – Tolley showed his prowess with the ball last Saturday.

He took a superlative 8-41 to ensure Euxton’s win over TC by 25 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Josh was associated with Euxton back when he was a junior,” said captain James Bone, who takes his team to Barrow this weekend.

“His brother played for us for a long time, he lives locally in the area.

“These past few years, he’s come down to the club watching when Norden might have been playing on a Sunday and our game was on a Saturday.

“It’s great to finally have him now playing for us. Obviously everybody knows how much of a class act he is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only person ahead of Tolley in the division’s batting statistics is Bone himself. He also sits fifth in terms of the leading wicket-takers. But he is though quick to point that there have been other major contributors throughout the season.

“I am pleased with my own performances,” he said. “You always feel like you can do more and do better.

“But I think generally across the board where people have been called upon, they have stood up and that reflects where we are in the league.”

Fixtures

​NL Div 1: Fleetwood v Longridge, Garstang v Netherfield, Kendal v Chorley, Leyland v F&B, Settle v Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NL Div 2: Barrow v Euxton, Great Eccleston v St Annes, Penwortham v Carlisle, TC v Carnforth, Vernon Carus v Mawdesley.

PS PD: Eccleston v Burneside, Fylde v Heysham, Lancaster v Westgate, Morecambe v K&W, Penrith v Torrisholme, Preston v Rufford.