Josh Taylor loss to Teofimo Lopez opens the door for Chorley boxer Jack Catterall

Jack Catterall has appeared to mock rival Josh Taylor after the Brit lost to Teofimo Lopez on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Taylor lost his WBO super-lightweight belt in New York after falling to defeat via unanimous decision, meaning he had to hand over the final of his world titles.

The Scot had vacated three of his belts since controversially beating Catterall last year, and he is now empty handed after the loss at Madison Square Garden.

He toppled Catterall 15 months ago via a highly-criticised split decision call, and the two had been going back and forth over a potential rematch.

Jack Catterall, left, during his controversial bout with Josh Taylor (photo: Lawrence Lustig)Jack Catterall, left, during his controversial bout with Josh Taylor (photo: Lawrence Lustig)
That could still happen, with Catterall stirring the pot by posting a toasting gif following the outcome of Saturday's fight.

Taylor had faced pressure to give his rival a rematch after many thought he was robbed when the two did battle in February 2022.

The 32-year-old however fought his mandatory challenger, Lopez, but disappointed and admitted there were no excuses for the defeat.

The path is now clear for the bout to take place, with Catterall throwing the first metaphorical punch online last night.

It was Taylor’s first bout since his contentious win over Englishman Jack Catterall in February, 2022 and it was another struggle at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Scot started well enough but Lopez grew in confidence and finished the fight strongly, landing some thumping shots, particularly in the second-half of the bout, which impressed the judges who declared a unanimous win for the 25-year-old Brooklyn boxer.

Steve Gray called it 115-113 as did Joe Pasquale with Benoit Roussel scoring it 117-111 for the new champion.

Afterwards Taylor, whose first loss came in his 20th fight, was magnanimous in defeat, telling Sky Sports: “No excuses. He was better on the night. It is what it is so congratulations to Teofimo.

“I would love to do it again. I know I am better than that and I know I can beat him.

“So yes, I would love to do it again but he’s the champ and the ball is in his court.”

