The 29-year-old lightweight ace will take on his domestic rival next year after the pair reportedly agreed a deal to face each other again.

Taylor claimed a highly controversial split-decision victory in the first fight between the pair at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, despite many ringside observers giving the fight to Catterall.

Catterall will now get his opportunity for revenge in early 2023, with the venue yet to be finalised.

Jack Catterall lands a right-hander on Josh Taylor in the first fight (photo: Lawrence Lustig)

Though Taylor remained undisputed super-lightweight champion with the controversial victory, the 31-year-old now holds just the WBO belt, having vacated his WBC, WBA and IBF belts to secure the rematch.

Catterall’s promoter Ben Shalom, of Boxxer, told the Daily Mail: “I'm hoping to be able to announce that this week.

“I think that's a huge fight which was in the midst of controversy.

“The only way to correct that is to find a way to do the rematch. It's an extremely important rematch for British boxing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor has insisted that he was the deserved winner in the first fight, despite judge Ian John-Lewis – who scored the fight 114-111 in his favour – being downgraded by the British Boxing Board of Control.