Joe Whitaker's guide to Friday's Cheltenham Festival highlights

The JCB Triumph Hurdle (13:30) is a great race to the start the day, with the best of the season’s 4-year-olds going head-to-head over 2miles 1furlongs.

The current favourite Vauban won well last month in Ireland where he had Gordon Elliot’s FIL DOR beaten convincingly enough in second.

He deserves to be favourite judged on this, though 7/4 is a little short and at the prices it might just be worth backing Gordon Elliot’s to improve again and get some revenge at 5/1.

A general view of the parade ring during day three of the Cheltenham Festival

The second race, the County Hurdle looks wide open and with such a large field, its definitely one to bet each way on.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has had a quiet week though I think he has got a good chance here with I LIKE TO MOVE IT.

The 5-year-old has won twice here this season and ran a cracker to finish second in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last month.

He has been aimed at this and has gone under the radar slightly at 12/1.

The Gold Cup (15:30) is the flagship race of the week and whilst its possibly lacking a big name compared to years gone by, it should be a competitive contest all the same and I just slightly favour Gordon Elliot’s GALVIN at around 7/2.