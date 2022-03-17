Joe Whitaker's guide to Friday's Cheltenham Festival highlights
The final day of the Festival is always one to behold, and at first glance, this looks a good day’s racing, though a tricky one for punters all the same.
The JCB Triumph Hurdle (13:30) is a great race to the start the day, with the best of the season’s 4-year-olds going head-to-head over 2miles 1furlongs.
The current favourite Vauban won well last month in Ireland where he had Gordon Elliot’s FIL DOR beaten convincingly enough in second.
He deserves to be favourite judged on this, though 7/4 is a little short and at the prices it might just be worth backing Gordon Elliot’s to improve again and get some revenge at 5/1.
The second race, the County Hurdle looks wide open and with such a large field, its definitely one to bet each way on.
Nigel Twiston-Davies has had a quiet week though I think he has got a good chance here with I LIKE TO MOVE IT.
The 5-year-old has won twice here this season and ran a cracker to finish second in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last month.
He has been aimed at this and has gone under the radar slightly at 12/1.
The Gold Cup (15:30) is the flagship race of the week and whilst its possibly lacking a big name compared to years gone by, it should be a competitive contest all the same and I just slightly favour Gordon Elliot’s GALVIN at around 7/2.
He has had a great season, and the course seems to suit him, having won the National Hunt Chase at the festival last year – should take some beating this week.