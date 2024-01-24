Jiu-jitsu ace Tommy Turner was victorious at the European Jiu-jitsu Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 15-year-old from Black Bull Lane, in Fulwood, won the IBJJF European ultra heavyweight Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Championship held in Paris, France.

To earn his win, he beat off fierce competition from Canada, Brazil and America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His victory follows the success he achieved last year when he won the European Elite BJJ heavyweight championship which was hosted in Wolverhampton, England.

Tommy Turner topped the podium at the European Championships

Whilst Turner is fully committed to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu – training at least nine hours a week – he struggled to achieve success in his younger years because of his height, size and weight.

He is a sizeable 6ft 5in height and weighs 95kg.

So for several years he had to fight older boys who weighed the same as him but who were physically more developed.

His father John Turner said: “The early years were frustrating and we attended numerous competitions and rarely came home with gold medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But since lockdown, Tommy has grown exponentially in height, strength and skill.

“Jiu-Jitsu is an amazing all round sport for mental agility, mental health, strength, fitness and stamina.

“Despite being 15 he has been training in the adult classes for four years and last year, as a yellow belt, he won an adult interclub blue belt championship set up by Roger Gracie Academy in Preston.

Since Christmas, Turner, who attends Our Lady's Catholic High School in Fulwood, has reduced his training whilst he focuses on his GCSEs this June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His father added: “Tommy loves BJJ so much and appreciates the help and support he gets from his coaches.