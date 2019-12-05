Jamie Gibney comes fifth at World Youth Trampoline Championships

Jamie Gibney
Jamie Gibney

Preston gymnast Jamie Gibney has finished fifth in the double mini trampoline at the World Youth Championship, held in Tokyo, Japan.

The 18-year-old was in the silver medal position after the first pass - his mark just a fraction behind the leader.

Unfortunately, his second pass was not quite as impressive and he dropped outside of the medal, but still achieved a respectable fifth place.

Mum Wendy Gibney said: "We are so proud of Jamie finishing fifth.

"He scored a personal best at an international competition today.

"To make his first world championships final and to be ranked fifth in the world is a great achievement."

Gibney remains in Tokyo until Monday where he will support the rest of the team and also plans a spot of sight-seeing.