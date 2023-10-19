Jack Catterall is a world champion, says veteran rival Jorge Linares
and live on Freeview channel 276
Light-welterweight Catterall, 30, will face Linares, 38, at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Saturday.
The Chorley fighter is looking to navigate his way back towards a world-title shot after the contentious loss to Scotsman Josh Taylor in February 2022.
'El Gato' lost on a split decision when he challenged for Taylor's WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF light-welterweight titles.
It caused a stir in the boxing world, with fans, fighters and pundits feeling Catterall was the clear winner and should have become the first Englishman to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era.
Linares was hugely impressed with Catterall’s display that day even if the judges gave the bout to Taylor
He said: “For me, he's a world champion and he never lost the fight to Taylor."
Three-weight champion Linares is on a three-fight losing streak but has beaten all five Britons he has faced during his career.
However, Catterall is confident that he will be the first Brit to defeat the Venezuelan,
"When I was given the name Linares it kicked me into action," Catterall said.
"He's an exciting name. He's been there, done that and got the T-shirt."
Catterall returns to the ring after dominating Darragh Foley in May, dropping the Australian twice in recording a unanimous points victory.
"I set out in this sport to be world champion. We've not achieved that yet but I do believe it's in my ability," Catterall said, adding: "[Linares] has had his time in the sun, now it's my time."
Linares has enjoyed great success in a career spanning 21 years and is well known to British fans for his wins over Kevin Mitchell, Luke Campbell and twice against Anthony Crolla, all in world-title fights.
"He's broken our heart so many times," Hearn said.