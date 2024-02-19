Jack Catterall finally gets his his Josh Taylor rematch, as rivals clash at press conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Taylor and Catterall faced off for the first time at a press conference in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon before they fight again on April 27 in Leeds.

Taylor, who hails from Prestonpans, won a controversial split decision against Catterall in Glasgow two years ago and the Chorley man has been pushing for a rematch ever since.

A foot injury on Taylor's side delayed the rematch from taking place last year and Catterall is relishing the chance to finally avenge his defeat.

Josh Taylor, left, and Jack Catterall will meet again in April Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

He said: "It's been a long time coming, I'm excited now it feels real being here today.

" I got a warm welcome on the way but that's obviously changed now. I believe I won last time and we're two years on now.

"I don't believe that he wanted to fight me but he's here now and I'm going to smash his head in come April 27th.

"I've stayed in the gym and have picked up two victories since then whilst he went to New York and got smashed, I believe he is on the decline.

Jack Catterall

"I'm going to capitalise on that and put him to bed. Without a shadow of a doubt, I am coming in there to do damage."

Taylor said: “I’ve never run from anyone in my life, especially not Jack Catterall,” 33-year-old Taylor said.

“He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name.