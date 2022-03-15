It’s ladies’ day for Fylde Hockey Club

Leading the way for the ladies were the senior side with a 4-2 victory away to Neston in the Vitality Women's Conference North.

Tineka Jennings scored two of the goals, with Hannah Cook and Flor Zappulla also on target as Fylde stand fifth in the table.

An early goal by Katie Smith was enough for victory over Alderley Edge 2 in a close-fought second team contest in North West Division One.

Second XI hockey action between Fylde Ladies and Alderley Edge

Alderley came back strongly, missed a penalty stroke and forced several fine saves from the Fylde goalkeeper but the home defence stood firm.

A hard-fought victory for Fylde 3 as well away to the Ulverston first team in Division Two North.

Goals by Lali Atherton, Katie Tinsley and Lucia Stefani edged a 3-2 win in Cumbria.

Fylde four recorded a fifth straight win with a 4-2 success away to Longridge Two in Division Three North (Central).

Hannah Metcalf scored a hat-trick and Grace Tomlinson scored the other, meaning they are now the team's joint-top scorers with seven each.

Fourth-placed Fylde have an outside chance of promotion, though their final games are against the top two.

Fylde 5's first away game of the year brought a 1-0 win away to Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in Division Four North (Central).

They welcomed back Louise Eastham back in action and Jess Egan was a force to be reckoned, with intercepting anything.

Fylde kept Lancaster at bay but couldn't take their own chances until Soraya Rigby picked out Debbie McClelland by the left post and she netted the winner with a minute left.

Preventing a clean sweep for the Fylde ladies were Chorley Phoenix 2, who defeated Fylde 6 8-0 at Mill Farm in Division Five North (Central).

Fylde worked hard in this penultimate game of the season but were four down by half-time.

Nikki Richmond led Fylde in a battling display despite the scoreline, while Lola Huyton made her debut.

A makeshift senior men's team lost 10-0 to second-placed Keswick in their North West Division One encounter in Cockermouth.

Second team players stepped up to the plate with nine regulars unavailable for the trip to Cumbria, while Keswick scored early and never looked back.

Fylde 2 lost 6-0 at home to the Wigton first team in Division Three North.

Fresh from a weekend off, Fylde started brightly as Simon Allen’s shot was saved from a penalty corner.

Fylde injected youth in the former of Oliver Adewale and Luke Hitchen after conceding twice but Wigton were three up by half-time.

Connor McClelland and Craig Tilley remained strong in defence and Craig Nutter made some excellent saves but Fylde were back-pedalling.