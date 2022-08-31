It’s finals day for Summer Bowling League
The high point of the local bowling season has finally arrived as 16 of the county’s top players face off on Saturday in the 2022 Summer Bowling North West League finalsday.
The Brownedge club in Bamber Bridge is the venue for the showdown when more than £1,400 of prize money will be up for grabs.
And an all-star line up will be battling for that reward with qualifying-round winners Brian Morgan and Josh Iddon, who both play for Lostock Hall Conservative Club, and Matt Kenyon of Chorley St Joseph’s.
Gary Timlin, who won the first qualifying day competition, is also in action and faces a tough first game against last year’s winner Ian Penzer.
It’s a high noon start for the players and entry for spectators is free with the bar open and refreshments available.
RESULTS
CHORLEY MEN’S VETERANS’ BOWLING LEAGUE
DIVISION ONE: Bellingham 7 (134) East Ward 3 (139). St Wilfrid's 5 (82) Lostock Hall Con 5 (128). Hilltops 7 (105) St Marie's 3 (105). Eccleston 6 (102) Coppull 4 (82). St Paul's 8 (115) Mawdesley 2 (81). Games not completed, St Joseph's (93) v St George's 'A' (120). St George's 'B' (87) v Chorley Subs (106).
DIVISION TWO: Chorley Subs 4 (87) Eccleston 7 (81). St Mary's 9 (91) Euxton CBC 1 (122). Farington Con 'A' 6 (109) Fox Lane (110). Re-arranged games, St Mary's 8 (91) Mawdesley 2 (42). Fox Lane 9 (110) Euxton CBC 1 (122). Games not completed, Mawdesley (42) v Farington Con 'B' (67). Coppull (52) v St Paul's (80). Byes, Leyland & Farington (95), St Joseph's Anderton (132).
Best winners: 21-1, W Lee, W Eccleston, S Halliwell. 21-3, D Abbott, A Aspinall. 21-4, P Broadbent. 21-5, A Hough, W Tuson, D Green.