“It means so much": Steven Croft's excitement at taking Lancashire role

Steven Croft is Lancashire's permanent men's coach Photo: Dan Adams

Lancashire Cricket have confirmed Steven Croft’s permanent appointment as the men’s head coach at Emirates Old Trafford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Croft took interim charge in late May, replacing Dale Benkenstein, and led them to the Vitality Blast Finals Day, topping the North Group with nine wins before defeating Kent Spitfires in the quarter-final.

He also oversaw a strong second half of the Rothesay County Championship campaign, guiding them to three wins, three draws and one defeat to finish fifth in division two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped by Lancashire in 2010, Croft was instrumental in their 2011 County Championship victory and captained them to T20 Blast success in 2015.

Croft said: “It means so much to have the honour of being named head coach of this great club.

“Lancashire has been a huge part of my life, from joining the Academy as a young player, to captaining the team and now stepping into this role off the field.

“I’m incredibly proud of how the lads responded last season and I’m excited for what’s ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a talented, driven squad who are passionate about representing the Red Rose and I believe there is much more to come.

“My focus now is on building on the second half of last season’s progress, helping each player improve and bring success back to the club for our members and supporters at Emirates Old Trafford.”

Lancashire’s director of cricket performance, Mark Chilton, added: “We are thrilled that Steven has accepted the role permanently after making such a strong impression this summer.

“Taking over during a challenging period in May, Steven displayed outstanding leadership throughout this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His passion for Lancashire Cricket, knowledge and understanding of the game, and ability to connect with players made him the outstanding candidate.

“He will take a hands-on role in the leading of day-to-day coaching of the first team and will be supported by a restructured cricket department – including assistant coach Will Porterfield – with further appointments to follow.”

Croft’s first full season in charge begins with pre-season preparations for 2026 as the squad returns for a winter training programme starting on Monday, November 10.