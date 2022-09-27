The Gypsy King set a 5pm Monday deadline for Joshua to sign the contract for the fight on December 3 which passed without resolution.

However, promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren insist they are still working towards finalising a huge fight which would take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Here’s what we know about a clash all fight fans want to get signed.

What have Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua said?

When his deadline passed on Monday, Fury said: "It’s official. D Day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5pm Monday, no contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He’s now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it. Idiot. Coward!

"I always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Good luck with your career, and your life."

Joshua has always insisted he would sign on the dotted line, accepting a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

“It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team,” he said. “That’s why you hire lawyers. You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right.

"Of course, I’m going to sign a contract. It’s just with some lawyers at the minute."

What have Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn said?

The promoters have played down Fury’s deadline, saying it is of his own doing.

On Monday Warren, who represents Fury, told talkSPORT: “We’re working very hard to get it over the line.

“If everyone agreed everything, it would be a huge undertaking, but we could do it that way.

“Tyson has told me what he wants. They’ve had the contract for 10 days and he’s lost patience with it.

“We’re trying to make it work and we had a good meeting today so we’ll see what happens.”

Hearn, who has guided the career of Joshua, agreed: “There were various positive calls today between promoters and broadcasters who are all working hard to finalise the fight - there has been no talk of a deadline between the parties, but we are moving at pace to try and conclude the deal.”

Who are potential other opponents for Fury and Joshua?

Former WBA champion Mahmoud Charr has called out The Gypsy King.

Fury has suggested that fight is now on, but it would be seen as a massive comedown from a potential Joshua clash.

Charr told SkySports: "Everyone knows Fury promised more than one time to fight me. If he is the real Spartan, he must fight the real Superman. It’s me.

"I’m coming from a five-win streak and God gave me another chance to live. Everyone knows I come from getting shot in my stomach and two hip operations. Never forget, seven months later I became the first Arabic heavyweight champion of the world.

"This story is the same like Fury, to not give up and fight for legacy. I want Fury next. Don’t be scared, Spartan, take my challenge!"

As for Olympian Joshua, Hearn wants to see his man fight again before the year is out and Dillian Whyte has said he is ready to jump in for an all-British rematch.

On hearing Fury’s announcement on Monday, he said: “He's training for it, he's ready to take Tyson Fury on. So if that fight don't get made, then I'll step up and take the fight with Joshua."