Indian ace Ruikar tipped to take Garstang to the Sumit

That’s the view of batsman Mark Walling, who insists that the Riversiders are still very much in title contention.

Garstang – who host Settle this weekend – led the way at the top of the table earlier this month, but two successive league defeats combined with last weekend’s no-result at Netherfield has seen them slip to second.

New leaders Kendal have now opened up a 14-point lead after a near-imperious first half of the summer.

They have yet to lose in the league, winning seven of nine – with two games lost to the weather.

Ruikar currently sits in the top 10 of the league’s leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps at an impressive average of 13.18. Notably, he has yet to take a five-for – something he will be looking to put right over the second half of the summer.

“We will hopefully see the real strength of him in the second half of the season,” said Walling.

“He is bowling tight and with the way the wickets are, if he keeps bowling in the areas then floods of wickets will soon come.

“He is a bowling all-rounder and has contributed 30s and 40s with the bat which is what we were expecting.”

The Riversiders certainly have a strong bowling attack with young overseas amateur Cory Cater and former skipper Danny Gilbert also in double figures for wickets.

UK-born Cater, in particular, has impressed Walling.

The Australian right-arm opening bowler is only 20-years-old but has taken 15 league wickets and looks a bright prospect.

Walling added: “He seems to take a couple of early wickets most games which then allows Sumit to come on and take two or three wickets.

“That leaves teams in a difficult position. It’s a good position for us when we have three or four bowlers who can take wickets. We have bowlers who look threatening.”

NPL Div 1: ​Chorley v Netherfield, Fleetwood v Fulwood & Broughton, Garstang v Settle, Leyland v Kendal, Longridge v Blackpool.

NPL Div 2: Carlisle v Mawdesley, Carnforth v Euxton, Great Eccleston v Penwortham, TC v St Annes.

PS PD: Fylde v Eccleston, Heysham v Burneside, K&W v Westgate, Morecambe v Lancaster, Penrith v Preston, Torrisholme v Rufford.