The half-marathon, organised by Freckleton Club Day Sports Committee, was won by Ben Fish of Blackburn Harriers, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 29 seconds; and second was Marco Parolin, of Blackpool Wyre & Fylde AC in one hour 12 minutes and 54 seconds.

A total of 275 runners completed the half marathon, which is believed to be oldest in the UK.

The fun run began as soon as the half marathon was underway at Bush Lane Playing Fields, Freckleton.

Entertainment on the playing fields was provided by Freckleton Youth Band and Euphoria Dance.

