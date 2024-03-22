​In-form Preston Grasshoppers face test of mettle at Wharfedale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trip to second-placed Rotherham Titans beckons next month, while tomorrow they head for Wharfedale, who are fourth in the table with 14 victories and eight defeats.

However, Hoppers will be eyeing recent form, which has seen them win two in a row whereas the Dalesmen have lost their last two outings, away to mid-table Sheffield Tigers and at home to leaders Leeds Tykes.

Hoppers director of rugby Alex Keay said: “Wharfedale are a hard side to beat at home but we have got some good form recently and we’ve got to keep building,”

Match action from Preston Grasshoppers game against Billington last weekend (photo: Mike Craig)

Injuries and unavailability mean “a couple of tweaks” to last week’s line-up, with a planned threequarter line of Harvey May, Ed Keohan, Jake Maher and Tyler Spence, while Jack Wilkinson and Josh Jones rejoin the replacements.

Hoppers, who lost 22-35 at home to Wharfedale in November, remain 10th, with seven victories, a draw and 14 defeats.

Fylde, who are one point behind Wharfedale, host relegation-threatened Hull Ionians tomorrow, looking to bounce back from an injury-hit defeat at Otley.

The Humbersiders are next to bottom, but level on 33 points with 12th-placed Billingham, who took Hoppers close last Saturday.

Ionians have won four, drawn one and lost 17 while Fylde have 11 wins, a draw and 10 defeats. They won 35-14 at Ionians earlier in the campaign.

Fylde flyhalf Greg Smith, one of last week’s walking sounded, needs nine points to top 200 for the season.

In Regional Two NorthWest, Vale of Lune visit Burnage, who are two places above them in fifth, but lost 8-27 at Powderhouse Lane in January.

Vale’s two recent defeats leave them with eight victories, two draws and 10 losses.

Their league season ends on April 6, but they then embark on a tilt at the Papa John’s Cup.

Hoppers, Fylde and Vale all have an Easter break next Saturday.