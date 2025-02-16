Hull 41, Preston Grasshoppers 24: Hoppers count the cost of errors at Hull

Mistakes cost Preston Grasshoppers as Hull ran out winners in an even game which finished with a wide scoreline.

Hull made the better start to the match, a maul going close just five minutes in, and they made their way over after 10 minutes.

Hoppers allowed them the opportunity through mistakes, and Finley Hobson got his hands on the ball, throwing the dummy to slip through and go over.

It was an excellent response from Hoppers though, who were denied twice by strong defensive work.

But they did find their way onto the board through Josh Ree, a long pass narrowly beat the fingertips of the defender, before he sprinted his way in.

Rory Brand was forced off with injury after just 20 minutes, and without a specialist scrum half on the bench, play became more difficult. Hull won a penalty under the posts and extended their lead to 5 points.

With five minutes till half time, Hoppers grabbed a second. Several attempts at the pick and drive saw them come close, but it was eventually Ed Keohane who tumbled his way over.

As the half closing out, the hosts got their second try. Jacob Browne found himself isolated, and Hull win the penalty.

They take a quick tap, and Hudson ran all the way in with a mazy run from 35 metres out, giving them a five point lead at half time.

Hoppers did open the second half better, pushing close several times but kept making mistakes at key moments, and it would be Hull that got the next try, Beech powering himself from two metres out.

An excellent response from Hoppers followed again, and with twenty minutes to go, they closed the gap down to three, turning the ball over in the 22, Russell powered his way forward before offloading to Spence who flew over.

But three tries in nine minutes for the hosts saw them fly away with it, scoring initially from a scrum, followed by an impressive cross field kick that was taken in by Boardman who made his way over.

And the game was done and dusted when Boardman stole the lineout and ran the length of the pitch to gain an 24 point lead.

Hoppers only chance of a point was a fourth try, no less than they deserved, and with a minute to spare Longson grounded the ball down from a driving maul.