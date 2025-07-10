How Lancashire kids can get free golf sessions this summer

As the number of youngsters playing golf dwindles, American Golf is offering local kids free golf sessions all summer, as part of its Game Changers campaign.

Golf is in danger of dying out - unless it engages a new generation of fans fast, a new report by American Golf warns.

Over a fifth of kids (21%)** claim they’re not interested in golf because the sport is ‘boring’, with a further one in 10 claiming that there is a lack of relatable role models in golf.

Despite a massive golf boom in recent years, with new players up 44%* since 2016, this growth hasn’t been reflected in interest from under-18s.

As a consequence, 88% of parents don’t even try to get their kids into golf at a young age. Instead pushing them towards team sports such as football, or newer trending activities like padel and mixed martial arts.

The report, which surveyed 2,000 parents with kids under 18, also revealed that one in five parents (19%) claim affordability is the biggest factor in getting their kids into a sport.

To show just how easy it is to get into golf and to combat rising cost concerns, American Golf is offering free junior putting lessons this summer, as part of its Game Changers campaign.

The free putting lessons will be available in all 82 stores across the UK, and open to kids aged under 16 of all abilities.

Participants will also be eligible for 10% off junior clothing, footwear, equipment and package sets upon completing the session, as well as being entered into a prize draw to win a Junior Benross package set.

Designed to champion players from all backgrounds and inspire the next generation, Game Changers celebrates players like Mandi Large, a leading blind golfer in the UK and winner of the Blind British Open and Ray Nyabola, the founder of Black British Golfers.

As well as the summer of free putting lessons, American Golf has recently donated over 150 free Benross junior clubs to Need Golf Centre as part of the holiday coaching programme.

Scott Taylor, Marketing and CRM director at American Golf said: “This is a wake-up call for the industry. Innovations like the Baller League and Padel are bringing new audiences to football and racket sports.

“Golf needs its Baller league moment, with engaging figures across social media to inspire kids to take up the sport. At the same time, brands need to offer easy and accessible ways into the industry.

“At American Golf, in addition to offering free junior sessions all summer, we’re committing to expanding our roster of ambassadors, so kids feel inspired and have relatable role models in the sport.

“With new ambassadors like PGA golf coach and social media sensation Georgia Ball, - as well as a wide range of professional athletes such as Dan Brown and Annabell Fuller - we’re sure we can inspire the next generation to become golfers for life, whatever their background.”