News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Hoppers face daunting task against the runaway leaders Leeds Tykes

​​With a blank weekend in the Six Nations Championship, there are no distractions for Preston Grasshoppers supporters as their team face up to their toughest home game of the season.
By Paul Outhwaite
Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Unstoppable-looking Leeds Tykes head for Lightfoot Green with an 11-point lead over National League Two North’s second-placed side, Rotherham Titans. They have won all 18 games and failed to pick up a four-try bonus point just once.

The Tykes are a massive 53 points ahead of Hoppers, who remain tenth in the table despite last week’s defeat at Hull – their 11th of the campaign, along with five victories and one draw. They lost 21-53 in Leeds in October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jake Maher returns at centre for Hoppers, with Jack Lightowler switching back to the wing.Mike Ashdown starts at prop, with Wade Williams and Olly Trippier providing front-row cover from the bench.

Most Popular
Preston Grasshoppers welcome league leaders Leeds Tykes to Lightfoot Green this weekend (photo: Mike Craig)Preston Grasshoppers welcome league leaders Leeds Tykes to Lightfoot Green this weekend (photo: Mike Craig)
Preston Grasshoppers welcome league leaders Leeds Tykes to Lightfoot Green this weekend (photo: Mike Craig)

There’s an intriguing clash in store when Fylde travel to Tynedale. The visitors have lost two of their last three outings, while the Northumbrians have won two of their last three.

In addition, Tynedale inflicted one of Fylde’s four home defeats back in October, 34-28. Overall, they have won eight, lost eight and drawn one to sit seventh, and have a game in hand of Fylde, who are two places and seven points ahead of them, with nine wins, a draw and eight defeats.

On a three-game winning streak, Vale of Lune host Winnington Park in Regional Two NorthWest and are seeking revenge for a 21-23 defeat in Cheshire in November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After seven victories, two draws and eight defeats, Vale are sixth, while Park are ninth, with five wins, a draw and 11 defeats. Last week’s success for Park against Bowdon came after three defeats in a row.

Ross Pillow is back at prop for Vale, with George Oyston teaming up at lock with Adam Foxcroft. Josh Mitton comes in on the wing.

​Hoppers: Browne; Lightowler, Maher, Keohane, Spence; Hunt, Brand; Pope, Wilkinson, Ashdown, Naylor, Murray, Norrington, Longson, R’dson. Reps: Trippier, Williams, Townsley, O’Donnell, Haigh.

Vale: Ramwell; Mitton, Bolton, Abdelghafar, Fern; D Hall, Batty; Pillow, Powers, Stevens, Foxcroft, Oyston, C Hall, Ayrton, S Wallbank.

Related topics:Leeds Tykes