Hoppers face daunting task against the runaway leaders Leeds Tykes

Unstoppable-looking Leeds Tykes head for Lightfoot Green with an 11-point lead over National League Two North’s second-placed side, Rotherham Titans. They have won all 18 games and failed to pick up a four-try bonus point just once.

The Tykes are a massive 53 points ahead of Hoppers, who remain tenth in the table despite last week’s defeat at Hull – their 11th of the campaign, along with five victories and one draw. They lost 21-53 in Leeds in October.

Jake Maher returns at centre for Hoppers, with Jack Lightowler switching back to the wing.Mike Ashdown starts at prop, with Wade Williams and Olly Trippier providing front-row cover from the bench.

Preston Grasshoppers welcome league leaders Leeds Tykes to Lightfoot Green this weekend (photo: Mike Craig)

There’s an intriguing clash in store when Fylde travel to Tynedale. The visitors have lost two of their last three outings, while the Northumbrians have won two of their last three.

In addition, Tynedale inflicted one of Fylde’s four home defeats back in October, 34-28. Overall, they have won eight, lost eight and drawn one to sit seventh, and have a game in hand of Fylde, who are two places and seven points ahead of them, with nine wins, a draw and eight defeats.

On a three-game winning streak, Vale of Lune host Winnington Park in Regional Two NorthWest and are seeking revenge for a 21-23 defeat in Cheshire in November.

After seven victories, two draws and eight defeats, Vale are sixth, while Park are ninth, with five wins, a draw and 11 defeats. Last week’s success for Park against Bowdon came after three defeats in a row.

Ross Pillow is back at prop for Vale, with George Oyston teaming up at lock with Adam Foxcroft. Josh Mitton comes in on the wing.

​Hoppers: Browne; Lightowler, Maher, Keohane, Spence; Hunt, Brand; Pope, Wilkinson, Ashdown, Naylor, Murray, Norrington, Longson, R’dson. Reps: Trippier, Williams, Townsley, O’Donnell, Haigh.