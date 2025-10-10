Hoppers coach not taking anything for granted against bottom club

​​Preston Grasshoppers’ bid to bounce back from successive defeats should be boosted by a fixture list which brings bottom club Scunthorpe to Lightfoot Green on Saturday.

But Hoppers head coach Dan Orwin warned: “Although Scunthorpe are at the bottom of the table, they have shown that they are a tough, gritty side who can score points.

“We need to get our performance right again after we defended well for long periods at Sheffield last week and played some good phases in attack.”

Early injuries didn’t help in that game and there will be a late check on Scott Richardson, with Rob Willetts standing by for a back-row spot.

Preston Grasshoppers head coach Dan Orwin (photo: Daniel Martino)

Daz Hill continues at prop after replacing the injured Ben Corless last week and Ed Keohane starts at flyhalf.

Scunthorpe have lost all five games since joining National Two North, but collected four bonus points. Hoppers are now ninth after their third defeat last Saturday, to go with two victories.

League leaders Sheffield visit Fylde this weekend.

They have maximum bonus points from their five wins, which puts them four points ahead of fourth-placed Fylde, whose record is one draw and four victories, including last weekend’s late, narrow win over Macclesfield, another of the early title contenders.

Sheffield won both encounters last season, 33-21 at home and 38-19 at Fylde.

The leaders of Regional Two North West are also in the area this weekend, with Sandbach travelling to Vale of Lune. The Lancaster club’s first defeat last Saturday dropped them to second place, a point behind Sandbach, who have an identical record of three victories out of four.

Vale beat them 32-29 at home last season, but lost the away game 50-19.