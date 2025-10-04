​Hoppers coach is confident of causing problems for leaders

Preston Grasshoppers were beaten by Macclesfield last weekend (photo: Mike Craig)

​​For a second successive Saturday, Preston Grasshoppers tackle one of the early pacesetters in National League Two North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the home defeat by third-placed Macclesfield last weekend, they travel to Sheffield, who top the table with four straight wins and maximum bonus points.

Hoppers’ two victories, two defeats and three bonus points leave them in sixth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield won both encounters last season - 25-17 away and 40-20 at home.

a

Hoppers head coach Dan Orwin said : “Sheffield have been good for a few years now, but we always push them quite close.

“We are still confident that we can cause teams problems and it’s good that we have got a lot of tough away games out of the way early in the season.

"Hopefully there are easier games to come.” This week’s starting front row is Sam Kyle-Clay, Harry Holden and Ben Corless, with Will Parkinson on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Fylde RFC play two of their fellow unbeaten sides with pacesetters Sheffield next up after Saturday’s trip to Macclesfield.

​Asked whether he expects that leading group to stay out in front, Alex Loney, below, replied: “I think it’s early days but Sheffield are clearly going to be up there.

“As for the other unbeaten sides, including ourselves, it’s about consistency.”

Macclesfield have joined National Two North as something of an unknown quantity, having struggled in N2West last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have made a strong start and can obviously score points,” said Loney. “They have had a big influx of players and ever since I joined Fylde it’s always been a full-blooded game against them.”

The journey into Cheshire may be one of the season’s shorter road trips, though this fifth game of 2025/26 is the first to take Fylde beyond the M55. “The season has been relatively local until now but it won’t be long until we’re heading into Yorkshire and beyond,” said Loney.

Vale of Lune make a rare trip into Yorkshire - albeit only as far as Settle - to take on newcomers to Regional Two NorthWest North Ribblesdale.

The men from the Dales have started with two wins out of three and are fifth in the table, while Vale still lead the pack after three bonus-point victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Bradshaw, Josh Sutcliffe all return to the pack compared to the last game a fortnight ago.

Hoppers: Freeman; Browne, Russell, Glover, Williams; Ward, Brand; Kyle-Clay, Holden, Corless, Naylor, E Causey, Richardson, Longson, Ailes. Reps: Parkinson, H Causey, Willetts, Keohane, Singleton.

​Vale: Ramwell; Macfarlane, Bolton, Mayall, Hall; Finan, Swarbrick; Fowler, Dokter, Bradshaw, Fellows, Sutcliffe, Ayrton, S Wallbank, Abdelghafar. Reps: Mount, Gledhill, Crompton.