Holly Bradshaw sympathetic to Victoria’s Commonwealth Games plight
The 31-year-old, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, knows countries have decisions to make during tough economic times.
Australia’s Victoria state has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Games due to the spiralling costs smashing estimates by around 5billion Australian dollars (£2.6billion).
State premier Daniel Andrews said he was not prepared to spend up to seven billion dollars (£3.6 billion) on the event.
England’s Bradshaw finished fourth when Australia’s Gold Coast hosted the event in 2018 and is disappointed with the call but remains philosophical.
“Unfortunately in the Commonwealth Games, the UK and Australia are the biggest countries. It’s a lot of resources, it’s a lot of money,” said Bradshaw.
“It’s unfortunate because athletes get a lot out of it but in today’s society the amount of pressure we’re under with the cost of living crisis, I can see why countries don’t want to put it on because it is an expense.
“There are people who can’t pay their mortgages out there yet it’s potentially costing billions of pounds.
“It’s disappointing because it gives lots of people, potentially developmental athletes as well, an opportunity to go to a multi-sport championships.
“So when they do go onto the Olympics it’s not the first time they’re thrust into that environment.”