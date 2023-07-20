Holly Bradshaw sympathetic to Victoria’s Commonwealth Games plight

​The 31-year-old, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, knows countries have decisions to make during tough economic times.

Australia’s Victoria state has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Games due to the spiralling costs smashing estimates by around 5billion Australian dollars (£2.6billion).

State premier Daniel Andrews said he was not prepared to spend up to seven billion dollars (£3.6 billion) on the event.

Holly Bradshaw of Team England looks on after withdrawing from the Women's Pole Vault Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 02, 2022 in the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

England’s Bradshaw finished fourth when Australia’s Gold Coast hosted the event in 2018 and is disappointed with the call but remains philosophical.

“Unfortunately in the Commonwealth Games, the UK and Australia are the biggest countries. It’s a lot of resources, it’s a lot of money,” said Bradshaw.

“It’s unfortunate because athletes get a lot out of it but in today’s society the amount of pressure we’re under with the cost of living crisis, I can see why countries don’t want to put it on because it is an expense.

“There are people who can’t pay their mortgages out there yet it’s potentially costing billions of pounds.

“It’s disappointing because it gives lots of people, potentially developmental athletes as well, an opportunity to go to a multi-sport championships.