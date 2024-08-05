Holly Bradshaw ‘crushed’ at missing out on Olympic pole vault final
The tearful 32-year-old failed to qualify in the heats on Monday, when she was unsuccessful in three attempts at 4.40m, having cleared 4.20m.
Bradshaw, won won bronze at the last Games, was bidding to become the first vaulter ever to qualify for four Olympic finals, having finished sixth in London and fifth in Rio before her podium place in Tokyo.
The Blackburn Harrier, who has confirmed she will not compete beyond this year, had felt positive and under no pressure going into the Games.
Her intention was simply to do well in front of her watching friends and family, who could not attend the Covid-hit Tokyo Games, and to honour her father, who died last November.
It wasn't to be and Bradshaw told Eurosport: “I knew this was going to be my last chance.
“I only have a few competitions left, so I am heartbroken. It has been a really hard year and I wanted to come out and do myself proud, and I really feel like I haven’t.
“It’s the first time I was pain-free all year, so I don’t know what happened.
“I know it sounds daft but I think the track and environment was too good and I was caught on the back foot, which is frustrating.”
Bradshaw was consoled by teammate Molly Caudery, the world indoor champion, who was considered a medal contender but also failed to qualify.