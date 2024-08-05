Holly Bradshaw ‘crushed’ at missing out on Olympic pole vault final

​​Chorley athlete Holly Bradshaw admitted she was “crushed” after failing to reach a historic fourth Olympic pole vault final for Team GB in her final season of competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tearful 32-year-old failed to qualify in the heats on Monday, when she was unsuccessful in three attempts at 4.40m, having cleared 4.20m.

Bradshaw, won won bronze at the last Games, was bidding to become the first vaulter ever to qualify for four Olympic finals, having finished sixth in London and fifth in Rio before her podium place in Tokyo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackburn Harrier, who has confirmed she will not compete beyond this year, had felt positive and under no pressure going into the Games.

Holly Bradshaw of Team Great Britain shows her dejection during Women's Pole Vault Qualification on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Her intention was simply to do well in front of her watching friends and family, who could not attend the Covid-hit Tokyo Games, and to honour her father, who died last November.

It wasn't to be and Bradshaw told Eurosport: “I knew this was going to be my last chance.

“I only have a few competitions left, so I am heartbroken. It has been a really hard year and I wanted to come out and do myself proud, and I really feel like I haven’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the first time I was pain-free all year, so I don’t know what happened.

a

“I know it sounds daft but I think the track and environment was too good and I was caught on the back foot, which is frustrating.”

Bradshaw was consoled by teammate Molly Caudery, the world indoor champion, who was considered a medal contender but also failed to qualify.