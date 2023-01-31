Hockey: Pendle ​Forest pegged back in thriller at Chorley Phoenix

Again, key players were missing through injury so up stepped three regular third team players to fill the gaps.

Phoenix had the first spell of pressure but some pinpoint tackling from Becky Bell at sweeper snuffed out the attack.However, Forest took the lead when Tilly Hird played a neat ball to Karen Wignall up front who neatly squared across the top of the D to her striking partner Amy Maxwell. She struck it first time with an angled sweep sending the ball sailing upwards into the top right of goal.

Forest's confidence soared and their one and two touch passing had Phoenix all over the place. Skipper Emily Dunleavy knocked the ball to Hird who used her speed to get up the flank and into the D.

There were a few strong tackles but Phoenix failed to clear and when the ball ran to Wignall she neatly tucked the ball in at the right post to put Forest two up.However, Phoenix came back at Forest and pulled a goal back before half-time.

The second half started well for Forest despite Phoenix changing their formation and pushing two up front.

It was pretty much end to end with the teams well matched for speed and skill. Dunleavy and Ashworth played neat triangles through the midfield to get the ball up front to Wignall. She released Hird who made no mistake with her finish to put Forest 3-1 up.

Seemingly in control, Forest were then hit by a strong Phoenix fightback. They brought the scores level with two excellent goals but the visitors almost won it with a great spell of late pressure but unfortunately were unable to find a winner.

Meanwhile, ​Forest thirds played at home to a strong Brookfield team who are flying high in the league.

As expected Brookfield came out the blocks strong and Forest struggled to get to grips with a new formation.

Two early goals gave the visitors the lead at half-time.Forest started the 2nd half well and after some good counter attacks were unfortunate not to score, with Autumn Crewe, Rachel Bradley and Claire Birkett putting the Brookfield back line under pressure.

Forest started to lose momentum and conceded a further two goals, but the team continued to battle and work hard for each other.

There were some tremendous saves from goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Jane Lofthouse.

This weekend the first team are back in action at home to Timperley (11-30am push back). The second team are away to Kirby Stephen, while the thirds host Clitheroe seconds,1-15pm start.

The club’s junior sides were in action this weekend with games against Fylde. The Under-14s lost one and but drew the other, but there were two excellent wins for the Under-12s.

