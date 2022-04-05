Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Rest and do your body a favour

I’ve just got back from the most amazing week at Center Parcs at Whinfell Forest. It was so good and definitely worth the money.

I’ve had my break and the point of this article is to tell you when to rest. But the truth is I can’t really – you need to tell yourself.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips for Gazette readers every Tuesday

We all get burnt out and need a break. That’s natural but your body will usually tell you when it’s time for a rest.

I always know when I need a breather because I get a little poorly or my skin gets bad.

I’ve learned over the years that this is my cue to have a break. Maybe a weekend off doing nothing or booking a holiday.

Start paying attention to your body – it will tell you when you need to rest.

Sure, you combat this a little by looking after your nutrition and recovery but, trust me, no-one can go at 100mph for sustained periods of time.

After a week relaxing and spending quality time with my little boy, I have come back with a fresh outlook on work.

I’m looking forward to getting back to it and getting back to training. This break was exactly what I needed.

So, in short. it’s okay to have a week off the gym, it’s okay to have a diet break, it’s okay to have a weekend in front of the TV.

It’s absolutely okay to have a rest and recharge.

And believe me, your body, and your mind will thank you for it.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.