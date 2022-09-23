Haydock and Chester action for punters to enjoy this weekend

Haydock Park racecourse

The action at Haydock gets underway at 1.30pm and concludes at 5pm, whilst the action at Chester begins at 1.40pm and finishes at 5.40pm. We have previewed the pick of the action from both tracks and you can find odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

At Haydock, the highlight live on ITV4 is the £65,000 Lester Piggott First To Last Handicap (2.40pm) over five furlongs. They include mercurial speedball Copper Knight who would be interesting on the pick of his form.

Alligator Alley has done well since switching to David O’Meara and is also of interest. There are number of horses in this event with course and distance form, including the likes of Count D’orsay, Sound Reason and Glory Fighter.

Nomadic Empire is another interesting runner on the pick of his form, whilst Night On Earth impressed when scoring at Nottingham last time out and now makes his first start for Ian Williams.

There are some talented speedballs in this event including Equality who shaped with promise at Windsor last time out for Charlie Hills. He has proved pretty consistent so far this term and is more than capable of plundering a big pot.

The likes of The Thin Blue alone, Show Me Show Me and Burning Cash all have solid form over the trip and come into consideration, whilst Zarzyni would be a real player on the pick of his best efforts. He has struggled over further on his last couple of runs, but impressed at Musselburgh over five furlongs earlier this term.

Over at Chester, the highlight is the £100,000 Deepbridge Watergate Cup Handicap (3.25pm) over an extended two miles and two furlongs. Alfred Boucher has been one of the success stories of the season and he followed up a ready win at York’s Ebor Festival in a competitive handicap when a fine third in the Ebor on the Knavesmire just three days later. He has since been kept fresh for this assignment and he looks sure to go well in this event.

He is joined in the race by stable companion Reshoun who has also tasted success this term. Irish raider Anna Bunina is another interesting runner. She is a Scottish Champion Hurdle heroine, but also impressed back on the level at Killarney last month, keeping on to record a smart success. A five-time winner on the Flat, she will certainly make her presence felt in this event.

Frankenstella chased home Alfred Boucher when the pair met at York in August and she is another who looked to have been primed for this run. She has only been seen twice this season.

Sir Chauvelin scored at Musselburgh in August, getting the better of Dark Jedi – the pair face off again in this race and are others to consider. Call My Bluff was third in a competitive event at Newmarket earlier this month and is turned out quickly here, whilst Emiyn was second at Chester on his latest start and also commands respect here.

Andrew Balding and King Power Racing are doubly represented with Star Caliber who was third at Goodwood last month and the talented Morando who needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Goodwood earlier this month. Last time out ascorers Smart Champion and Alpine Stroll are others to note.

Haydock Selections

1.30pm Divya

2.05pm Akhu Najla

2.40pm Night On Earth

3.15pm Baba Reza

3.50pm Onslow Gardens

4.25pm Al Khazneh

5.00pm Liverpool Knight

Chester Selections

1.40pm Prepense

2.15pm Poet’s Magic

2.50pm Celtic Champion

3.25pm Alfred Boucher

4.00pm Mancini

4.35pm Silent Monarch

5.10pm Night Bear