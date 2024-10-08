Harriers are preparing for 42nd Preston 10-mile race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 42nd Preston 10 will take place next month with hundreds of runners expected to pound the streets of Longton and Hutton on this flat and friendly two-loop course.

​First held in 1981, this is one of the few chip-timed 10-mile events held in the area and a great opportunity for locals to put their training and preparation to the test at a friendly and supportive event.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 17 at 10am, starting close to Hutton Grammar School.

Athletes are set to head out on a well-supported course around the local lanes and streets, finishing at Hutton Village Hall where a race memento, as well as a coffee and cake van, awaits them.

Additionally, prizes – in the form of vouchers from one of the race sponsors – will be awarded in each of the various age categories for overall first, second and third place.

The event is organised by Preston Harriers running club and open to all ages and abilities, with a five-mile entry an option too so runners can choose to take on a shorter distance if they prefer.

Dave Flitcroft, an experienced coach and runner himself, has taken on the role of run director and explains that the race will maintain its local prestige, once again incorporating the Lancashire AA 10-Mile Road Championship and the Northern Masters AC 10-Mile Championship.

With last year’s event being a road race-cum-steeplechase due to heavy rain, Flitcroft is hopeful of bluer skies this November, however he is confident that come rain-or-shine it will be a great morning out and an event not to miss. You can sign up for a spot on the web link here: https://bookitzone.com/dave_flitcroft_1/FgjFFX

Meanwhile, Patrick Brown’s latest success at Waddington seven-mile fell race followed on from a win at Pendleton Fell Race last month.

Equally adept at road running he has put in some good performances in the Inter club series and was part of the men’s six-stage relay team, who qualified for the national finals.

At the other end of the field was club treasurer, Pete McDermott, still going strong and running in his first race since celebrating his 80th birthday.