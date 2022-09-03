Group One sprint action at Haydock on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haydock Park racecourse

The racing on Saturday begins at 1.15pm and concludes at 5.14pm. The going is Good, Good to Firm in places and the forecast is for showers. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

The £350,000 Sprint Cup looks set to be a cracking event over six furlongs. Minzaal is an interesting contender for Owen Burrows. Having scored in G3 company at Newbury in July, he shaped with plenty of promise when second in the Prix Maurice De Gheest at Deauville in August. He still looks open to even more improvement and has to be respected here.

Naval Crown was successful in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in June and then shaped with promise when second at Newmarket in the July Cup. He has since gone on to fill fifth in the Prix Maurice De Gheest, but can clearly not be discounted here.

Emaraaty Ana is the defending champion in this event having shown a good attitude to win this contest 12 months ago. Yet to win in six starts since, he bounced back to something like his best with an excellent third in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on his latest start.

Art Power was successful in G3 company at the Curragh last year and shaped with tons of promise on his return when fourth in a G2 event at York when last seen. He therefore commands respect if avoiding the bounce factor. Kinross won that event in good style and of course needs respecting dropping back in trip along with Rohaan. Brad The Brief is unbeaten this term and did impress at Haydock in May. He went on to score in a G2 event at the Curragh in May and therefore demands respect here. He is one of three runners for Hugo Palmer who also saddles Flaming Rib and Dubawi Legend. 17 runners go to post in all.

Elsewhere on the card, the £100,000 Old Borough Cup has attracted a field of 15 for the 14-furlong event, including Soulcombe who oozed class when a ready winner of the Melrose Handicap at York last time out. He sneaks in here off bottom weight and has to be deeply respected along with Evaluation who narrowly missed out on a £100,000 payday in the Sunday Series when chasing a third win in the competition. However, he was chinned on the line at Sandown Park last time out and seeks compensation here. Top-weight Euchen Glen ran a cracker in the Ebor last time out when a staying on seventh and is respected here along with Contact who was fifth at Newmarket last time out, but has already won on two occasions this term.

Naval Power looks hard to beat in the opening £40,500 Listed Ascendant Stakes as he seeks to maintain his unbeaten record for Godolphin, whilst Her Majesty The Queen is represented by Reach For The Moon who is a short favourite for the £80,000 G3 Superior Mile Stakes in which he takes on Triple Time who looked a useful prospect last term and makes his eagerly awaited return to action in this event.

Haydock Selections

1.15pm Naval Power

1.45pm Reach For The Moon

2.20pm Temporize

2.55pm Soulcombe

3.30pm Naval Crown

4.05pm Mountain Peak