Great Eccleston keep pressure on at top of the Palace Shield
A superb century from Mohammed Fazil helped them post a whopping 241-9 at Hall Lane against basement boys Torrisholme. Mohamed Nadeem hit 32 while Connor Hooper and James Eccles took three wickets apiece.
Jim Proctor then ripped through the visitors batting line-up. He took a superlative 6-8 as Torrisholme were all out for a paltry 76. It’s as you were, though, at the top as leaders Barrow and second-placed Thornton Cleveleys enjoyed wins over Eccleston and Carnforth respectively.
Eccleston almost overhauled Barrow’s total of 216-6 but fell nine runs shorts despite Adam Norris’ half-century and David Hewson’s 43. Earlier Stewart White and Norris had taken four and three wickets respectively.
Meanwhile, Vernon Carus hopes of finishing in the top six and securing a place in next year’s inaugural NPCL Division Two were boosted after a narrow victory over Rufford at Factory Lane.
The visitors batted first and posted 156 all out. Ben Thomas took 5-25 and Kashif Jamil returned figures of 3-36. Blake Davies (65) carried Vernons to victory with just two wickets in hand.
Penwortham maintained their top-six hopes with an 18-run win at Preston. Isaac Werner struck 76 as Pen totalled 191-7. In reply, Preston were all out for 173.
Suhel Patel Jr top scored with 32 while Nathan Walmsley and Ashley Billington took 4-53 and 3-41.